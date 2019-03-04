Guaido returns to Venezuela

Caracas, Mar 4 (EFE).- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido returned to Caracas on Monday after a tour of several Latin American countries whose governments have recognized him as the oil-rich nation’s acting president.

“We are here,” he told journalists. “We remain in the streets, we remain mobilized.”

Diplomats from Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, Chile and Argentina, among other countries, were on hand at Simon Bolivar International Airport to receive Guaido.

Venezuela’s Supreme Court, which remains loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, had barred Guaido from leaving the country pending an investigation of his actions on Jan. 23, when the speaker of the opposition-controlled National Assembly proclaimed himself acting chief of state.

Guaido left Venezuela on Feb. 22 and faced the possibility of being arrested on his return.

“We know the risks. Everyone knows the risks of doing politics in Venezuela,” Guaido said as he greeted the diplomats and a crowd of supporters chanting “Yes We Can.”

Guaido announced Sunday that his return to Venezuela was imminent and he urged his supporters across the country to take to the streets to mark the occasion.

No prosecutors, judges or senior government officials commented publicly on Guaido’s plan to return.