THE NEW 2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Chevrolet has made a few changes to the Equinox lineup for 2019. Three new option packages are now offered, starting with the LS Convenience package and the LT Appearance package. The Lights and Bright package is also available on the LT model and adds 19-inch chrome wheels, LED head- and taillights, a chrome grille surround, and molded running boards.

Four USB ports are now standard across the range and the backup camera has been upgraded with a higher-resolution lens. Pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control both join the options list but are only available on the top-spec Premier model.

Interior

The Equinox interior is attractive and mostly well-configured. But we would prefer the steering wheel to telescope further and wish the panoramic sunroof wasn’t as intrusive for rear passengers.

Ease of use: The touchscreen is awkwardly angled away, making it prone to catching glare and obscuring the display. Otherwise, the layout of the controls is logical, and operating the many systems is intuitive.

Getting in/getting out: The step-in height is low enough for smaller passengers to get in with minimal effort, and the doors are small enough to open wide in tight parking spaces. But the bottom edge of the doors are low and prone to scraping on high curbs.

Driving position: There’s a good range of seat adjustment, but the steering wheel doesn’t telescope far enough for average-size adult drivers, forcing them to sit closer and more upright than many will prefer.

Roominess: There’s a wealth of room up front, but rear headroom is limited by the panoramic sunroof. Thankfully, you can get the Equinox’s best features without opting for the sunroof.

Visibility: The front roof pillar is a bit thicker than you’ll find in rivals, somewhat obstructing the view through left turns. Visibility out the sides and back is typical for other compact SUVs, with some reliance on the rearview camera needed in tight spots.

Quality: The interior materials quality is disappointing for the class and even more so when you consider how expensive the Equinox is. Hard plastics are one thing, but the textures are mismatched and there’s a definite downmarket look and feel.

Safety

Driver-assist safety tech will likely continue into 2019 unchanged. Chevrolet’s safety tech on the Equinox includes forward collision alert, low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring with lane change alert, and rear-cross traffic alert. We hope the automatic emergency braking system is improved to a wider range of speeds.

A surround vision camera system and a rear seat reminder feature are also available on the Equinox. OnStar also offers several safety services including automatic crash response, emergency services, roadside assistance, and stolen vehicle assistance.

Technology

The Equinox’s tech will likely carry over into 2019 with a standard 7.0-inch multimedia touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that can be upgraded to an 8.0-inch touchscreen that adds Sirius XM satellite radio and an optional navigation system. The upgraded audio system is an optional seven-speaker Bose system. A 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is available and the my Chevrolet mobile app allows the owner to start/stop the engine, lock/unlock the doors, honk the horn and flash the lights. The Teen Driver feature allows owners to monitor the driving characteristics of a new driver.