Trump donates quarterly salary to Department of Homeland Security

Washington DC, Mar 18 (EFE).- The president of the United States on Monday donated his quarterly salary of $100,000 to the Department of National Security, which is responsible for border surveillance, among other things.



“While the press doesn’t like writing about it, nor do I need them to, I donate my yearly Presidential salary of $400,000 to different agencies throughout the year, this to Homeland Security,” Donald Trump wrote on Twitter with a photograph of the check.



“If I didn’t do it there would be hell to pay from the FAKE NEWS MEDIA!”



During the presidential campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton, Trump promised that if he won the November 2016 elections, he would donate his salary or return it to the Department of the Treasury.



“The first thing I’m going to do is tell you that if I’m elected president, I’m accepting no salary, OK? That’s not a big deal for me,” the magnate and then Republican candidate said at a campaign appearance in 2015.



Forbes estimates Trump’s net worth at $3.7 billion.



Subsequently, during his first television interview as president-elect, Trump told CBS’ 60 Minutes, “I think I have to by law take $1, so I’ll take $1 a year.”



After coming into the White House, Trump made his first donation to the National Park Service, which had recently celebrated its 100th anniversary on Aug. 25, 2016.



The donation to the National Park Service was made at the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House with the handing over of the check by then press secretary Sean Spicer to then Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and Tyrone Brandyburg, the superintendent at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park in West Virginia.



The Interior Department oversees the park service and other agencies.



During his first year in office, Trump donated his salary from the other quarters of the year to the Department of Education, the Department of Health and the Department of Transportation.



In 2018, he donated to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Small Business Administration and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.



The Department of Homeland Security is responsible for securing the US border between the ports of entry through the border patrol and for the detention and deportation of immigrants through the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.