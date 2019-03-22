Henry Cisneros, Housing Secretary visits San Jose

October 16, 1996

By Yolanda Reynolds

Photos by Franklin Andrade

Housing Secretary Henry Cisneros came to San Jose for a lunch time gathering at Touche Manufacturing Inc.

As the Clinton administration’s Secretary of Housing, Cisneros chose to visit Touche to highlight the role of this company in creating jobs in a community that has had a high level of unemployment.

Touche Manufacturing’s new owner, Rolando Loera, expressed the importance of CET and CTC, both job training organization, in preparing people for work in his manufacturing business.

A number of Democratic party candidates also spoke of the importance of economic development in making possible home ownership, educational programs, and self sufﬁciency for people.

Among those present, were Mayor Susan Hammer, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, California Senate Candidate and currently State Assemblyman, John Vasconcellos, County Supervisor Ron Gonzales, and San Jose Councilman Manny Diaz. Cisneros asked those present to reelect President Bill Clinton, Vice-President Al Gore and U.S. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren and keep John Vasconcellos in Sacramento.

The general election is Nov. 5. With proper preparation, the informed voter can use their voice and it will be heard. Fortunately, voters can make a difference. It is at election time that politicians are most likely to pay attention and some even hear what the people have to say.

© La Oferta Newspaper.