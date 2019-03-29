Job creation will entice CentAm migrants to stay in Mexico, president says

Mexico City, Mar 28 (EFE).- President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that he expected his policies to lead to “full employment,” stemming the flow of Central American migrants to the United States who will prefer to stay in Mexico.



“I’m optimistic that there is going to be 100 percent employment, full employment. And that’s how we’ll be able to help. We can help to ease, reduce, the migratory flow from Central America toward the United States with employment,” Lopez Obrador, the founder of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena), said during his daily press conference.



Lopez Obrador was responding to a question about US President Donald Trump’s comments on Thursday about the situation along the border.



“Mexico is doing NOTHING to help stop the flow of illegal immigrants to our Country. They are all talk and no action. Likewise, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have taken our money for years, and do Nothing. The Dems don’t care, such BAD laws. May close the Southern Border!” Trump said in a Twitter post.



Mexican officials, for their part, warned recently that a “mother caravan” is being formed in Honduras to help more than 20,000 people reach the United States.



In response to a question about the latest caravan, Lopez Obrador said humanitarian and work visas would be offered to the Central Americans, who would, hopefully, agree to accept them.



“It’s all voluntary, nothing is being done by force. Let them see that they can have options for work in our countries,” the president, popularly known as AMLO, said.



The Mexican leader said the way the caravans are organized should be investigated.



In a long reply to the question, AMLO discussed the ways Mexico could deal with migration, noting that development and promoting the general welfare provided the best options for addressing the issue.



The Mexican president said he was in “permanent communication” with the US government, adding that there were differences despite having a “respectful” relationship with Washington.



“He (Trump) has a vision that I respect and consider legitimate, but we have made creating employment opportunities our fundamental strategy for dealing with the migratory phenomenon,” AMLO said.



Although Lopez Obrador said there was barely any Mexican migration to the United States now, he said he was willing to deal with the problem and not dump it on Mexico’s neighbors to the north or south.



The president noted that US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen met on Tuesday with her Mexican counterpart, Olga Sanchez Cordero, in Miami to discuss cooperation and ways of dealing with the migration problem.