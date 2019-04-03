Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

The Little Mermaid returns to San Francisco

April 19–28

Created for The Royal Danish Ballet in 2005 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Andersen’s birth, The Little Mermaid is returning to San Francisco.

The dark tale of love and loss directed and choreographed by John Neumeier will mesmerize the audiences with its provocative adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s tale.

Like Andersen’s original story, Neumeier’s ballet narrates the journey of a young woman who sacrifices everything—companionship, physical ability, and identity—to pursue the one she loves.

Neumeier’s own production elements result in a striking display of underwater and terrestrial worlds; Japan’s historic Noh theater inspired Neumeier’s painted, mask-like faces, and the Mermaid’s tail “swims” with help from flanks of silk draped around the ballerina’s legs—a reference to the wide-legged trousers of medieval Japan.

Russian-American composer Lera Auerbach’s original score gives “voice” to the Mermaid by way of the electronic theremin. Definitely a ballet to see, be awestruck and experience.

Tickets and Information

Prices start at $40

Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more

415-865-2000

sfballet.org

War Memorial Opera House

301 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of Erik Tomasson

The Trashion Fashion Runway Show and Dogs on the Catwalk 2019

April 6 through April 12

Celebrating its 9th year, The Trashion Fashion Show is a showcase for outrageous, beautiful, theatrical and humorous fashions created by artists, ecologists and dumpster divas from recycled materials.

This is where art, fashion, and ecology come together and put on a great show! This year, the annual runway show is just the beginning of a week of waste awareness events including everyone’s favorite Saturday, April 6: Trashion Fashion Runway Show at 1:00 pm & 4:00 p.m. and on Sunday, April 7: Dogs on the Catwalk- Trashion Show for Dogs at 11:00 a.m. both taking place at the Sonoma Community Center.

Each Trashion Runway ticket is a ticket to the “Wrap-Up” Party on Friday, April 12th where the runway awards will be announced, outfits will be available to view close-up, food and drink will be provided, and recycled crafts and art will be available for sale!

Make it a weekend getaway to the beautiful Sonoma County, only an hour drive from San Francisco.

Tickets and Information

April 6 Runway show costs $55 per person

April 7 Dogs on the Cat Walk offers free admission

707-938-4626

sonomacommunitycenter.org

Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall

126 1st St. West in Sonoma

Photos courtesy of Sonoma Community Center

Fun Fondue for Two

The Left Bank Brasseries in San Jose and Menlo Park now offer Fondue for Two daily during dinner service thus affording guests the opportunity to enjoy a pot of rich fondue for two for just $22.00 per couple, a price that includes two glasses of sparkling wine but not tax and gratuity.

Left Bank’s blend of fondue aux fromages is made with brie, blue and goat cheese, and comes with all the dipping fixings.

The restaurants’ regular a la carte lunch and dinner menus will continue to be available, but be adventurous and romantic and go for the fondue.

Information:

Left Bank Brasserie Santana Row

408-984-3500

LeftBank.com

377 Santana Row in San Jose.

Left Bank Brasserie Menlo Park

650-473-6543

LeftBank.com

635 Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park

Photo courtesy of Left Bank

Opera San Jose Presents Pucinni’s Madama Butterfly

April 13 through April 28

Two legends on one stage: Madama Butterfly and Opera San Jose. This is Puccini’s heartbreaking love story of betrayal about an American naval officer who marries a young Japanese girl out of convenience only to leave her as she faithfully awaits his return. Set in 1890’s Japan, this is Puccini’s devastating saga of devotion, tradition, and sacrifice, and one of the most beloved operas of all time. May I suggest to bring a hankie.

Opera San José is dedicated to maintaining a resident company of opera singers with whom we present compelling, professional opera performances, while creating and providing cultural and educational programs that both enrich the opera-going experience and encourage future generations of artists and audiences.

Opera San José also provides technical assistance to other organizations.

Founded in 1984, Opera San José is unique in that it is the only year-long resident opera company in the nation. Members of the resident company form the core of the artistic staff for main-stage productions as well as educational programs.

Arrive early to view the architecturally stunning California Theater and the magnificent organ situated in the theater’s beautiful lobby.

Tickets and Information

Prices start at $55

408-437-4450

operasj.org

California Theater

345 South First Street in San Jose

Photo courtesy of Opera SJ