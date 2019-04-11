Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Celebrating 25 Years: Best of Michael Smuin

San Francisco, April 26 to May 4, Yerba Buena Center for th Arts

Walnut Creek, May 17 & 18, Lesher Center for the Arts

Mountain View, May 23 to May 26, Center for the Performing Arts

Carmel, May 31 & June 1, Sunset Center

Gershwin and More – Smuin’s 25th season wraps up with a dazzling Best of Michael Smuin celebration featuring dances set to timeless tunes by George and Ira Gershwin, and many other favorites.

Enjoy the exquisite performances by one of the most brilliant dance companies in the United States which has enriched our cultural lives for the past quarter century.

Also on the bill is a captivating World Premiere by a talented choreographer Amy Seiwert!

Definitely not to be missed. “Fearless. Fun. Fabulous.” – Los Angeles Times.

Information

smuinballet.org

The Lace Museum is Hosting a Bridal Fair!

April 13 &14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Have you dreamt of being a genuine “Vintage Bride”, Shabby Chic, Boho, Steampunk or simply creating the gown of your dreams? Wearing a vintage tiara, as the British Royalty does, or headpiece of roses, rhinestones and pearls, or beads and vintage laces, but either were too expensive to imagine or even available to be yours?

The Lace Museum is offering gorgeous vintage gowns in an array of sizes, and over a hundred headpieces and veils for either up-cycling to create the gown of your dreams, altering to fit, or wear as is! Surprise: you pay only what is within your budget.

Also, cake table linens, hankies, lingerie and other vintage bridal accessories to enhance your special day. The Museum’s goal is to raise funds to support the current museum and funding a new future home for the museum!

A small non-profit, all-volunteer Lace Museum, open since 1981, with an extraordinary collection of lace from the 16th through the 21st centuries.

Tickets and Information

Free admission – a donation would be appreciated

408-730-4695

thelacemusuem.org

The Lace Museum

552 S Murphy Avenue in Sunnyvale

Photo courtesy of the Lace Museum

Superstar Pink Shines at SAP Center in San Jose

April 17 at 7:30 p.m.

“Pink: The Beautiful Trauma World Tour” is best described as ravishing Pink meets Cirque du Soleil artistic brilliance.

Dancers fill every inch of the stage, acrobats swing from left to right, and the stage beams with visual ecstasy until you see the Mad Hatter herself, Pink, as she starts the party going with her spectacular and colorful performance.

This is it and much more as this amazing entertainer and international pop icon sends her musical sounds throughout the magnificent SAP Center, the home of the NHL playoffs champions San Jose Sharks.

It may even stop the traffic outside the pavilion.

Tickets and Information

Prices start at $135

408-628-1564

sapcenter.com

SAP Center

525 W. Santa Clara Street in San Jose

Union Street Easter Parade and Spring Celebration in San Francisco

April 21

Yes, its egg-citing time in the city! Each year, the Union Street neighborhood in the Marina District puts on a family-friendly Easter celebration.

Events include a parade, children’s activities and live entertainment.

Festivities begin in the morning with kids favorite Egg Roll, Egg Toss and lots of music.

This is followed by what has been called the “Biggest Little Parade” in San Francisco.

This truly magical day concludes with the Bunny Hop and Hat Awards in the late afternoon. Fan galore all day long. Happy Easter!

Information

415-906-4805

unionstreetevents.com

Union Street in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of the Unions Street Events