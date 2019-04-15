Huge fire breaks out at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris

Paris, Apr 15 (efe-epa).- A huge fire has engulfed the roof of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on Monday.

Images on social media show thick plumes of smoke billowing out of the top of the Gothic church, which is one of the most popular sites in the French capital.

Flames could be seen billowing around the central spire, which was surrounded by scaffolding, and spreading along the roof.

It is believed the blaze may have been linked to renovation works being carried out on the 850-year-old cathedral, which is visited by thousands of people every day.

A large deployment of firefighters were trying to control the flames.

Police have cordoned off the surrounding area and evacuated tourists from inside the church.

Kaissia Rouan, who was in the park beside the monument, told Efe that “when the firefighters arrived there were already a lot of flames coming from the roof”.

“We have seen a lot of smoke, we thought it was because of the works they are doing, there were more and more, we went to the front and we were evicted to avoid being affected by the smoke, we saw the flames leave the cathedral. very sad,” the tourist said.

Incendio en la catedral de Notre Dame de París

París, 15 abr (EFE).- La catedral de Notre Dame de París, uno de los monumentos más emblemáticos de la capital francesa, está sufriendo un incendio, según pudo constatar una periodista de Efe en el lugar.

Un gran despliegue de bomberos trata de controlar las llamas, que salen sobre todo de la aguja central del templo, que es visitado por miles de personas cada día.

La policía ha acordonado la zona y está desalojando a los numerosos turistas que se encontraban dentro de la catedral.

Kaissia Rouan, que se encontraba en el parque adyacente al templo, aseguró a Efe que “cuando llegaron los bomberos ya había muchas llamas que salían del tejado” de la catedral.

“Hemos visto mucho humo, pensábamos que era por las obras que están haciendo. Cada vez había más, nos hemos ido a la parte delantera y nos han desalojado para evitar que nos afectara el humo. Hemos visto las llamas salir de la catedral. Es muy triste”, aseguró la turista visiblemente afectada.

Según las primeras informaciones aportadas, el incendio puede estar ligado a las obras que se están efectuando en el tejado de la capital.

La aguja del templo, que estaba rodeada de un andamiaje por las obras, se encuentra envuelta en llamas, que se han extendido por parte del tejado.