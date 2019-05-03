Teatro Nahual con nueva obra “La Primera Dama”

“La Primera Dama” escrita por el dramaturgo mexicano Willebaldo López es una farsa que refleja la realidad absurda de la política que nos rodea a nivel mundial. Esta obra, de una manera grotesca y a la vez muy cercana a la realidad, muestra el ámbito de corrupción en el que se mueven las capas políticas y el tipo de individuos ambiciosos que componen los puestos políticos. El público, a través de la risa, puede ver reflejada la realidad del pueblo. Asimismo, se caricaturiza la personalidad excéntrica de un dirigente político y la opulencia y ambición de su primera dama, quienes tratan de reformar las leyes para su propia conveniencia, sin importar el bienestar del pueblo.

La obra cuenta con las actuaciones de Juan Aquino, Geraldo Cadenas, Marco Morales, Brenda Gutiérrez y la participación de Cristina López.

La música original es de los maestros Gerardo Fernández e Isidro Jiménez. La escenografía es de Bridget Wylie. La dirección escénica está a cargo de Verónica Meza.

“La Primera Dama” se estrenará el viernes 24 de mayo a las 8:00 p.m., seguida por más funciones los días: sábado 25 de mayo, domingo 26 de mayo en matiné a las 2:00 p.m.; viernes 31 de mayo y sábado 1ro. de junio.

Lugar: MACLA-510 S. First Street en San José, CA.

Los boletos están a la venta en el sitio de Teatro Nahual: www.teatronahual.org. También los puede comprar en la puerta del teatro o reservar sus boletos al teléfono: (650) 793-0783.

TEATRO NAHUAL PRESENTS “THE FIRST LADY”

“The First Lady” written by the Mexican playwright Willebaldo López is a farce that reflects the absurd reality of the politics that surrounds us worldwide. This work, in a grotesque way and at the same time very close to the truth, shows the scope of corruption in which the political layers and the type of ambitious individuals that make up the political posts move. The public, through laughter, can see reflected the reality of the town. Likewise, the eccentric personality of a political leader and the opulence and ambition of his first lady are caricatured, who try to reform the laws for their convenience, regardless of the welfare of the people.

The work has the performances of Juan Aquino, Geraldo Canales, Marco Morales, Brenda Gutiérrez and Cristina López.

The original music is by the masters Gerardo Fernández and Isidro Jiménez. The set design is by Bridget Wylie. The stage direction is in charge of Verónica Meza.

“The First Lady” will premiere on Friday, May 24 at 8:00 p.m., followed by more performances on Saturdays, May 25, Sunday, May 26, at a matinee at 2:00 p.m; Friday, May 31 and Saturday, 1st. of June.

Place: MACLA-510 S. First Street in San Jose, CA.

Tickets are on sale at the Teatro Nahual site: www.teatronahual.org. You can also buy them at the theater door or book your tickets at (650) 793-0783.