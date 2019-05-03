Unemployment in US drops to 3.6 pct. in April with 263,000 new jobs created

Washington, May 3 (EFE).- The unemployment rate in the United States fell from 3.8 percent to 3.6 percent in April, the lowest rate in 49 years, in a month when 263,000 new jobs were created, the government reported this Friday.

The US economy therefore maintains a level close to full employment, and the creation of 263,000 new jobs shows a labor market of even greater strength than analysts thought likely when they predicted an increase of around 217,000 jobs for this period.

The average hourly wage rose in March by 6 cents on the dollar to $27.77.

Over the last 12 months, wages went up by 3.2 percent.

Meanwhile the rate of participation in the labor force, which is to say, the proportion of Americans either employed or looking for work, fell slightly in April to 62.8 percent, compared to 63 percent the month before.

This has been the 103rd consecutive month in which employment grew in the United States, the longest boom in the labor market ever recorded.

“For 14 consecutive months, the unemployment rate has remained at or below 4.0%,” US Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta announced in a statement this Friday, adding that “this month included widespread good news: the unemployment rate reached record lows for Hispanic-Americans, Americans with disabilities, and Gulf War II veterans, and matched record lows for Asian Americans and all veterans.”

About these results, Acosta said “we continue our work toward increasing labor force participation and this month’s report further underscores the importance of the administration’s efforts expanding skills training so that more Americans can find family-sustaining career opportunities.”

Meanwhile the Federal Reserve (Fed) repeated that it will remain “patient” about any hike in the interest rate for the rest of the year if the situation of stronger economic growth and weak inflation continues.

The situation of low unemployment and low inflation could in fact put pressure on the Fed to consider interest-rate adjustments in the other direction.

For example, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow was already talking this Friday about possible interest-rate cuts.

“With these low inflation numbers, I think the Fed is actually looking at rate cuts,” he told FOX Business.

“What we found,” he said, “is that all these incentives in the economy, creating strong growth in jobs, with no inflation…I think they are inclined to think, think low inflation might suggest the need for lower interest rates.”

In its meeting this week, the Fed central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at between 2.25 percent and 2.5 percent.