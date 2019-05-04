Karol G seeks crossover success with new album

Miami, May 3 (EFE).- Colombia’s Karol G, already a star in the urban genre, says she hopes that her new album, “Ocean,” will place her in the mainstream of Latin music.



“I love making songs, and I enjoy all genres, all rhythms. I’m not the reggaeton singer. I’m the Latin music singer, that’s how I want to be known now,” she said in an interview with EFE.



The singer, who was born Carolina Giraldo, said she wants to feel free to sing pop, salsa, merengue “or whatever.”



Karol G described herself as prepared “to mutate with the music, to evolve to where the music takes us.”



The Medellin native said that “Ocean” is very different from her first album, “Unstoppable,” in every aspect and has “very beautiful energy.”



“The first album was one of rage, of pain, because it was what I was living. But in this moment of my career, my personal life, I am in a moment of much love, of much happiness,” she said.



The winner of the 2018 Latin Grammy for Best New Artist said that the new disc is less about Karol G than about “opening Carolina’s heart.”



“My feelings, what I believe, what I think,” the artist said, calling “Ocean” the expression of her desire to show all her feelings and “to make not only urban music, but other kinds of music, to touch other heart.”



“There’s a bit of everything and I’m not afraid to sing other genres,” she said. “I don’t want people to pigeon-hole Karol G as the reggaeton singer. I want to be that Latin music singer.”



Karol G, who has recorded with artists such as Luis Fonsi, J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Nick Jonas, Quavo, Maluma and Ozuna, said, “I can’t move away from what I am today, what made me successful, because I love urban music.”



At 28, Karol G says that she would like to take “complete” control of all aspects of her work, adding that she is following the advice of her father – the architect of “90 percent” of her career – to move beyond the confines of music.



The Colombian says that she tries to find a purpose in every song. “Even if it’s a song that talks about partying and dancing, they all have a purpose. There are some songs with great content that I think people will learn from and identify with.”